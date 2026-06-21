China's Space Miracle: ChinaSat 10 Satellite Sets 15-Year Record

·26·Technology
China's Space Miracle: ChinaSat 10 Satellite Sets 15-Year Record

The ChinaSat 10 (Zhongxing 10) communications satellite, a pride of the Chinese space industry, has celebrated 15 years of operation in orbit. Despite having long exceeded its originally designated service life, the spacecraft continues to successfully perform its tasks. This indicator once again proves to the global community how durable and reliable Chinese technologies are. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the ChinaSat 10 spacecraft was launched into space in 2011. It was built based on the Dongfanghong-4 platform, a project that held strategic importance for Beijing at the time. This platform is considered China's first major step toward reducing dependence on foreign technologies and establishing its presence in the international space market.

Technological achievements and the importance of the platform

During the development of the Dongfanghong-4 platform, Chinese engineers overcame a number of complex technological barriers. In particular, large-scale load-bearing structures and high-level security of onboard systems were developed within this project. This success later allowed China to secure its first international contracts for the delivery of communications satellites.

ChinaSat 10 was considered the most powerful spacecraft of its time. It was equipped with a record number of transponders, improved solar panels, and an updated power supply system. Additionally, it went down in history as China's first satellite combining a national platform with a foreign payload.

Service scope and future prospects

During its fifteen years of operation, ChinaSat 10 has performed a wide range of tasks. The following services are provided with its help:

  • Uninterrupted broadcasting of TV channels;
  • Support for corporate communication networks;
  • Organization of distance learning and telemedicine services;
  • Establishing rapid communication in areas of natural disasters and emergency situations.
Today, China is not stopping with this success and continues to develop the Dongfanghong line. The new generation Dongfanghong-4E platform is equipped with even higher lift capacity and a hybrid engine system. The most interesting part is that AI elements are being used in modern spacecraft.

The AI system allows for automatic diagnosis of malfunctions in orbit and restoration of spacecraft operations without human intervention. The long years of service of ChinaSat 10 is a vivid example showing how serious China's ambitions in space exploration are.

ChinaSpaceChinaSatTechnologyDongfanghong
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