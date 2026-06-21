3D Printer for Spacecraft: Divergent Unveils Monolith One System

·2·Technology
3D Printer for Spacecraft: Divergent Unveils Monolith One System

American tech giant Divergent Technologies has officially unveiled the Monolith One, a next-generation 3D printer expected to revolutionize the industrial world. This device stands out not only for its massive size but also for its ability to mass-produce complex metal parts for the aerospace and defense sectors. This technology aims to completely transform traditional manufacturing methods, reducing the production time for complex components by several times. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Monolith One is one of the largest devices in its class. It stands over 8 meters tall, with the process managed by 12 powerful lasers with a total power of 24 kW. The printer is compatible with the most demanded industrial metals, such as aluminum, steel, titanium, and nickel alloys. Compared to previous generation equipment, the new system has successfully doubled production speed.

New Industrial-Scale Plant and Technical Capabilities

Beyond this innovation, Divergent also announced the construction of a new 40,000 square meter plant in Long Beach, Southern California. Over the next two years, 64 Monolith One printers are planned to be installed at this complex. Currently, 6 such devices are operating successfully at the company's facility in Torrance.

The uniqueness of the new system is that it is intended not just for creating prototypes, but for mass production of products. To ensure reliability, the device is equipped with the following technologies:

  • Automatic metal powder delivery system;
  • Strict temperature control sensors;
  • Optical monitoring system for real-time print quality tracking.
Company CEO Lukas Ginger noted that the digital manufacturing platform allows the production cycle for complex parts to be shortened from several months to several weeks, and in some cases, to a few days. This is particularly critical for the production of rocket engine casings and aviation components.

Strategic Partnership and National Security

Today, Divergent is collaborating closely with the largest US aerospace and defense corporations, such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, and CoAspire. The development of such technologies plays a decisive role in achieving dominance in the space race and modernizing the military industry.

It is also worth mentioning that all printers are fully assembled within the US, and key components are sourced from local manufacturers. This is a strategic step aimed at reducing dependence on international supply chains and ensuring the independence of the national industry. Once the plant is fully operational, it will be capable of producing thousands of rocket engine casings annually.

Technology3D PrinterAerospaceDivergentMonolith One
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