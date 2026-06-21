A horrific road accident involving a Tesla electric car occurred in the city of Katy, Texas, USA. A vehicle under the control of the Autopilot system veered off the road at high speed and crashed into a residential building, resulting in one fatality. This incident has once again brought to the forefront debates regarding the safety of autonomous technologies from the company led by Elon Musk. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Friday around 8:00 PM. The driver of the Tesla Model 3, Michael Butler, confirmed that he was using the autonomous driving function during the trip. However, the system suddenly lost control, and the car smashed through the wall of a brick house by the roadside at high speed.

The force of the impact was so great that a woman named Avila, who was inside the building, suffered severe bodily injuries. An aviation helicopter that arrived promptly at the scene transported the victim to the hospital, but despite the doctors' efforts, the woman passed away. This case has become another bitter example of how a technological failure can cost a human life.

Investigation and Technical Expertise

Images captured by surveillance cameras show the Tesla moving at a speed significantly above the limit on a quiet residential street. The collision resulted not only in human casualties but also caused serious material damage to the residential building. According to ixbt.com, the driver himself also sought medical assistance for various injuries.

According to preliminary investigation findings, no traces of alcohol or narcotics were found in the blood of the driver, Michael Butler. He is actively cooperating with the investigation and providing testimony. So far, no official charges have been filed against the driver, but law enforcement agencies continue to thoroughly study the causes of the accident.

Experts are currently examining the state of the Tesla Autopilot system at the time and why it failed to detect the obstacle. Such cases urge drivers of electric cars, especially Tesla models which are rapidly entering the Uzbekistan market, to be even more vigilant. Experts repeatedly emphasize that no matter how perfect the Autopilot system seems, it does not yet provide a full guarantee of safety.

Tesla has not yet issued an official statement regarding this incident. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is also expected to conduct a separate investigation into this crash. Such technological failures may negatively impact the company's stock price and the brand's reliability rating.