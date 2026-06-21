Revolution in Marine Transport: BeHydro Unveils 3630 hp Hydrogen Engine

A giant step has been taken toward the transition to eco-friendly technologies in shipbuilding and heavy engineering. A new marine engine developed by BeHydro, running exclusively on hydrogen fuel, has received the Type Approval certificate from the international classification society Lloyd’s Register. This breakthrough is regarded as one of the most significant achievements on the path to achieving carbon neutrality in the transport sector. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The main uniqueness of this device is that it uses hydrogen as the sole fuel source. Unlike many hybrid systems, the BeHydro engine does not require diesel or other fossil fuels for ignition. This allows for a significant simplification of the ship's design and a reduction in the number of onboard auxiliary systems.

Technical Capabilities and Power

According to ixbt.com, the certified engine line has power ranging from 900 to 2670 kW (approximately 1224 to 3630 hp). Such indicators allow the device to be used not only as the primary propulsion for ships but also as a drive for large electric generators. The project's success was confirmed by its full compliance with strict international safety and reliability requirements.

From an environmental perspective, this technology is unparalleled. During operation, the engine emits no carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), or soot particles into the atmosphere. The emissions consist only of water vapor and clean air, which is of critical importance for preserving the marine ecosystem.

Sustainable Production Without Rare Materials

Another noteworthy aspect is that the production of the engine does not use materials that are becoming scarce and expensive today—lithium, cobalt, platinum, and rare earth elements. This helps control production costs and eliminates geopolitical risks in the raw material supply chain.

The developers emphasize that BeHydro engines are resistant even to small impurities in the hydrogen and do not require an extremely high level of purity. This simplifies the fuel supply process. The application range of the device is not limited to shipbuilding alone:

Rail transport (locomotives);

Stationary power systems;

Providing autonomous electric power for industrial enterprises;

Large cargo ships and ferries.

For countries like Uzbekistan, which are focusing on renewable energy sources, such technologies could spark interest in the future, especially in modernizing rail freight and industrial energy. The BeHydro project proves in practice that transitioning heavy industry to fully "green" energy is possible.