Physicists Successfully Measure the Universe's Strongest Force with Record Precision

·3·Technology
Physicists Successfully Measure the Universe's Strongest Force with Record Precision

A global breakthrough has occurred in the world of physics: for the first time, scientists have succeeded in directly measuring the αs (alpha-s) constant, which defines the strong nuclear interaction between quarks and gluons. This research, published in the journal Nature, fundamentally changes our understanding of one of the primary forces holding the universe together, providing a result several times more accurate than all previous calculations. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The strong interaction is the force that binds quarks together inside protons and neutrons. Although it is the most powerful of nature's four fundamental forces, studying it has always been difficult for scientists. The αs parameter is the basis of the theory of quantum chromodynamics (QCD). Its unique characteristic is that the force weakens at high energies, but at low energies, it becomes so strong that quarks cannot be observed in a free state.

Moving Beyond Models and New Methodology

According to ixbt.com, experiments conducted via the ATLAS and CMS detectors at large laboratories like CERN have relied on certain theoretical models until now. This increased the probability of measurement errors. In the new study, scientists abandoned models for the first time and combined low-energy experimental data with lattice quantum chromodynamics (lattice QCD).

In this method, time and space are formed as a special grid (lattice), and QCD equations are solved directly based on fundamental principles. Professor Stefan Sint of Trinity College emphasized that this specific approach allowed them to bypass the complexities associated with quark confinement and obtain precise figures without additional assumptions.

The results show that the error margin of the new constant is twice as low as the combined error of all previous measurements. Most importantly, the remaining small errors are purely statistical and related to the Monte Carlo method. This ensures the transparency and scientific rigor of the result.

Significance for the Large Hadron Collider

This discovery is practically very important for experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Physicists can now significantly reduce theoretical uncertainties when analyzing proton-proton collisions. This increases sensitivity in searching for new physics phenomena beyond the Standard Model — for example, dark matter or unknown particles.

In conclusion, measuring the αs constant with such high precision opens a new era in understanding the laws of the universe's microworld. This is a huge step not only for theoretical physics but for all scientific fields studying the origin of the universe and its fundamental structure. Scientists can now predict the forces governing the universe more accurately.

PhysicsQuantum ChromodynamicsCERNScienceLarge Hadron Collider
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