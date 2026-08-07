Parma Close to Signing David Romero and Ready to Let Pellegrino Leave

·55·Sport
Parma Close to Signing David Romero and Ready to Let Pellegrino Leave

Parma are continuing their active work in the transfer market and are close to strengthening their attack with another talented player. According to Sky Sport, the Serie A club are in the final stages of negotiations to sign young Argentine striker David Romero from Tigre. Goal.com reports .

After successfully completing the transfer of El Bilal Touré, Parma’s management have almost reached an agreement with Tigre to sign the Argentine centre-forward, born in 2003. In recent hours, the player himself has clearly indicated his imminent move to Italy by saying goodbye to the club’s fans.

David Romero made a strong impression during the recently concluded season. He made 17 appearances in total in the Argentine Primera División and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. Those consistent and productive performances attracted the attention of Parma’s scouts.

Mateo Pellegrino’s Future and Interest from Top Clubs

Parma’s signing of David Romero is also expected to have a direct impact on the future of another striker at the club. Argentine forward Mateo Pellegrino, born in 2001, could leave following the new player’s arrival. He has attracted serious interest from clubs in Italy and abroad, with Fiorentina and Juventus monitoring the situation particularly closely.

Fiorentina are ready to make a firm move for Pellegrino if a good offer arrives for Moise Kean or if Roberto Piccoli moves to Bologna. Juventus, meanwhile, are also reviewing their attacking options and have identified the young striker as a target.

The Next Steps in the Transfer Market

Before the Turin club can begin concrete moves for Pellegrino, they must sell some players in their attacking department. Jonathan David is currently the leading candidate to leave, but no satisfactory offers have arrived yet. Nevertheless, Juventus remain involved in the race.

Parma, meanwhile, aim to provide their head coach with a fully assembled attack before the start of the season. It now remains for David Romero to put on the Gialloblù shirt, with the two sides only needing to finalise the remaining details, Sky Sport reports.

ParmaDavid RomeroMateo PellegrinoJuventusFiorentina
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