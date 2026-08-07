Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini meeting: interview canceled amid transfer talks

·56·Sport
Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini meeting: interview canceled amid transfer talks

Gian Piero Gasperini, head coach of Roma in the Italian capital, was unexpectedly pulled from a planned Sky Sport interview at the last minute. The incident sparked major interest among the football community and fans, further fueling speculation that the club has stepped up its activity in the transfer market. Goal.com reports .

According to a report published by Goal.com, Sky Sport had announced earlier that day that the coach would share his views during the evening broadcast. However, shortly afterward, the channel’s presenters told fans that the coach would be unable to appear on air.

Transfer matters and intense meetings

According to studio journalists, the cancellation was caused by circumstances beyond both the coach’s and the channel’s control. Gian Piero Gasperini apologized to the fans and the channel, promising to make up for the interview as soon as possible.

The channel’s representatives said that the coach was currently caught up in intense meetings and negotiations with the club’s management. It is believed that important issues are being discussed between the board and the coaching staff at Roma’s training camp in Cardiff.

New players and key priorities

According to the source, with the transfer window nearing its close, Roma’s management and the coach are working intensively to strengthen the squad. In particular, signing a winger has reportedly become the team’s main priority.

The club is working actively to further improve its transfer policy and achieve its targets for the season. Gasperini’s decision to skip the press conference and focus entirely on the training camp and negotiations suggests that Roma could soon see new developments and noteworthy signings.

RomaGian Piero GasperiniSky SportTransfersSerie A
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