Swiss Flyer Unveils a New Type of E-Bike

Flyer, one of Switzerland’s leading bicycle manufacturers, has unveiled its latest development to the public: the premium G1 Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 e-bike. The vehicle has already attracted experts’ attention with its innovative technical solutions, particularly its automatic gearbox and belt-drive system. ixbt.com reports that.

According to ixbt.com, the new model has gone on sale in the German market with an initial price of 7,999 euros. Buyers can currently purchase this premium vehicle at a discounted price of 5,499 euros. Its high price is explained by its advanced technology and high-quality materials.

Innovative Drive and Motor System

The G1 Upstreet is built around the Pinion Motor.Gearbox.Unit system. This solution combines a centrally mounted electric motor delivering 85 Nm of torque with a 12-speed gearbox in a single sealed housing. Unlike conventional transmissions with external derailleurs, this hermetically sealed design provides reliable protection against dust, water and mechanical damage.

Experts say this approach significantly reduces maintenance requirements. Another key advantage of the e-bike is its fully automatic gear shifting. Special electronics select the optimal gear based on speed and road conditions, allowing the rider to focus their full attention on the road.

Carbon Materials and Technical Specifications

Instead of a conventional metal chain, this model uses a modern carbon belt. It operates almost silently, requires no special maintenance and has a long service life. For additional safety and cleanliness, the belt is enclosed in a special compact protective cover.

The frame of the Flyer G1 Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 is also made entirely from carbon fiber. Nevertheless, the overall weight of the construction is 29 kilograms, so it cannot be considered lightweight. This is primarily due to the high-capacity 700 W·soat battery installed on the bike, which enables long-distance travel.