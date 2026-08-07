Swiss Flyer Unveils a New Type of E-Bike

·310·Technology
Swiss Flyer Unveils a New Type of E-Bike

Flyer, one of Switzerland’s leading bicycle manufacturers, has unveiled its latest development to the public: the premium G1 Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 e-bike. The vehicle has already attracted experts’ attention with its innovative technical solutions, particularly its automatic gearbox and belt-drive system. ixbt.com reports that.

According to ixbt.com, the new model has gone on sale in the German market with an initial price of 7,999 euros. Buyers can currently purchase this premium vehicle at a discounted price of 5,499 euros. Its high price is explained by its advanced technology and high-quality materials.

Innovative Drive and Motor System

The G1 Upstreet is built around the Pinion Motor.Gearbox.Unit system. This solution combines a centrally mounted electric motor delivering 85 Nm of torque with a 12-speed gearbox in a single sealed housing. Unlike conventional transmissions with external derailleurs, this hermetically sealed design provides reliable protection against dust, water and mechanical damage.

Experts say this approach significantly reduces maintenance requirements. Another key advantage of the e-bike is its fully automatic gear shifting. Special electronics select the optimal gear based on speed and road conditions, allowing the rider to focus their full attention on the road.

Carbon Materials and Technical Specifications

Instead of a conventional metal chain, this model uses a modern carbon belt. It operates almost silently, requires no special maintenance and has a long service life. For additional safety and cleanliness, the belt is enclosed in a special compact protective cover.

The frame of the Flyer G1 Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 is also made entirely from carbon fiber. Nevertheless, the overall weight of the construction is 29 kilograms, so it cannot be considered lightweight. This is primarily due to the high-capacity 700 W·soat battery installed on the bike, which enables long-distance travel.

E-BikeFlyerTechnologyTransportInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsUS Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsToday, 20:24SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched