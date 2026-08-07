Andrea Cambiaso’s Agent Discusses the Player’s Future

·50·Sport
Andrea Cambiaso’s Agent Discusses the Player’s Future

Questions surrounding the future of Juventus and Italy wing-back Andrea Cambiaso continue to interest fans and experts. In an interview with Sky Sport, the player’s representative, Giovanni Bia, clarified the latest transfer rumors surrounding his client. According to him, there is currently no serious reason for the defender to leave the “Old Lady.” Goal.com reports .

Goal.com reports that the agent specifically emphasized how satisfied his client is with his performances and the atmosphere at the Turin club. Giovanni Bia noted that every child dreams of playing for giants such as Juventus, Inter or Milan. Therefore, Andrea would consider leaving the team he holds dear only if an exceptionally significant offer arrived that fully satisfied all parties.

Manchester City Interest and the Top-Club Criterion

According to the agent, Manchester City showed concrete interest in Andrea Cambiaso in the past. However, the player and his representatives are prepared to consider a transfer only if an offer arrives from one of Europe’s elite top clubs. Bia noted in particular that offers from mid-table Premier League teams do not interest the player, who would choose only clubs competing for major objectives.

In recent weeks, the media have reported on possible deals or player exchanges involving another Italian football giant, Inter. In particular, the possibility of a swap deal between Andrea Cambiaso and Davide Frattesi was discussed on the transfer market. However, Giovanni Bia firmly denied these rumors, stating that he had received no official inquiry or offer from Inter representatives.

Andrea CambiasoJuventusInterTransferSerie A
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