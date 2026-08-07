Machenike Moves 17-Inch Gaming Laptops to AMD Platform

·46·Technology
Machenike Moves 17-Inch Gaming Laptops to AMD Platform

The Chinese Machenike brand, established in the home appliance and electronics market, has significantly updated its lineup of 17-inch Star gaming laptops. According to ixbt.com, the update Pluto-A, Neptune-A and Moon-A XL covers three main models, with the “A” in their names indicating the switch to an AMD platform. Along with improving performance, this move is intended to extend battery life. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

While previous-generation devices used Intel Core i7-13620H processors, the new versions feature modern AMD Ryzen 7 H255 processors based on the Hawk Point H Refresh architecture. The manufacturer promises that this change will increase computing power and significantly extend battery life, although exact figures have not yet been announced.

Technical Capabilities and Graphics Performance

One of the key features of the new laptop lineup is that its discrete graphics cards operate with a full TGP of up to 115 W, including Dynamic Boost. This prevents the artificial power limitations that gaming laptop owners often encounter and allows the graphics hardware to reach its full potential.

The models are divided by specifications as follows:

  • Pluto-A: Features an NVIDIA RTX 5050 graphics card with 8 GB of memory, a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM.
  • Neptune-A: Offers an RTX 5060 graphics card with 8 GB of memory, along with a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM.
  • Moon-A XL: The most powerful model in the lineup, equipped with an RTX 5070 with 8 GB of memory, a high-quality 17.3-inch QHD IPS display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM.
All three models have the same storage capacity, with a 1 TB SSD. Their weight is also identical at 2.65 kilograms.

Cooling System and Brand Overview

To ensure stable operation of the powerful components, the engineers implemented an efficient cooling system with two fans and four heat pipes. It prevents overheating and helps the laptops maintain stability even during the most intense gaming sessions.

For context, Machenike, founded in 2014 and part of the Haier Group holding company, specializes primarily in laptops for gamers and various gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice, headsets, and gamepads. In 2017, it became China’s first publicly listed professional gaming equipment company through a stock exchange listing.

Preorders for the new Star-series laptops have now opened. The new devices are expected to offer gaming enthusiasts even greater performance and convenience when they launch.

MachenikeGaming LaptopsAMD RyzenRTX 50 SeriesTechnology
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