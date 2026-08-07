Rodri to Catalonia: Barcelona Closing In on Surprise Transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City midfielder Rodri could surprisingly continue his career at Barcelona. Reports had previously linked the player with Real Madrid, but the Catalan club’s project has managed to attract the Spanish star. This is what Goal.com reports .

Rodri has now formally given Barcelona’s management permission to begin negotiations with Manchester City. The club’s hierarchy believes it has successfully overcome the main obstacle: determining the player’s true intentions.

A perfect fit for Hansi Flick’s project

Although strengthening the attack remains Barcelona’s priority in the summer transfer window, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s best midfielders has forced the club’s management to seriously consider the move. With his ability, vast experience and leadership qualities, Rodri is an excellent fit for head coach Hansi Flick’s football philosophy.

According to experts, another reason the Catalan club is pursuing the transfer is its desire to adequately replace injured Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Rodri’s arrival would further expand the team’s options in midfield.

Fierce competition in midfield

If the transfer goes through, Barcelona’s midfield will feature a genuine army of stars. The squad already includes talented players such as Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Fermín López, Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal, while Rodri’s arrival would further increase squad depth.

Nevertheless, experts have also questioned how well the deal would fit into the club’s overall financial and strategic plan. Signing Manchester City’s captain would undoubtedly require a major financial outlay and significant effort from the Catalan club.