NVIDIA to Sell GeForce RTX 50 Graphics Cards at Recommended Prices at QuakeCon

Recently, the graphics card market has seen a sharp increase in prices, creating serious difficulties for users. Against this backdrop, ixbt.com reports that NVIDIA has decided to give users the opportunity to purchase the latest-generation graphics cards at officially recommended prices. This initiative is expected to be an important step for those looking to upgrade their computers amid rising market prices. Ixbt.com reports .

The company will offer this opportunity not through large-scale retail networks, but as part of a special event. At this year's QuakeCon festival, NVIDIA is showcasing a dedicated promotional booth. The booth gives visitors a chance to acquire the latest RTX 50 series devices at their original, non-inflated prices.

Pricing at the Event

According to the announced terms, buyers will be able to purchase the GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition for $550, the GeForce RTX 5080 FE for $1,000, and the flagship RTX 5090 FE for $2,000. It is worth noting that on the open retail market, the price of the RTX 5090 graphics card has currently risen to $4,000–$5,000 or even higher. Therefore, the offer at QuakeCon is being viewed as an exceptionally beneficial and attractive deal compared with current market conditions.

NVIDIA calls the promotion “Verified Priority Access.” The term highlights that official recommended prices remain unchanged despite current market realities and high demand. Although the actual market situation suggests otherwise, the company is trying to offer its fans hardware at fair prices.

Event Details and Conditions

If you are planning to attend the event taking place from August 6 to 9 this year, organizers recommend visiting the GeForce booth as soon as possible. The goal is to secure the products at the guaranteed price before they run out. Company representatives say that anyone interested will have the opportunity to purchase these devices in person.

Nevertheless, the main question concerning experts and buyers remains unanswered: it is unknown exactly how many graphics cards NVIDIA has allocated for the event. Since demand is expected to be very high, not everyone interested is likely to take advantage of this opportunity. For this reason, visitors' activity and speed will be crucial.