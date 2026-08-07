Tottenham leader Micky van de Ven will stay at the club

London club Tottenham are close to signing a long-term new contract with one of their key defenders, Micky van de Ven. According to BBC Sport, the Netherlands international has changed his decision regarding his future at the club and is expected to formalize a new five-year deal soon. The news represents a major step forward for the north Londoners and will provide stability for the team’s future plans. Goal.com reports .

The talented center-back joined Tottenham from German club Wolfsburg in 2023. Although the initial agreement was reportedly set to run until 2029, developments in recent months had raised questions about the player’s future. From his first days in the English Premier League, the defender stood out with his reliable performances and played a decisive role in the team’s success in the 2024–25 Europa League season.

The Roberto de Zerbi factor and changes at the club

At the beginning of this year, when Tottenham were going through a difficult period and fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Micky van de Ven seriously considered his future. The fact that the club had changed head coaches three times in just nine months, along with the sharp decline in results, raised doubts for the player. However, the appointment of former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi , who replaced Igor Tudor on March 31, completely changed the situation.

The Italian coach’s arrival and the playing style he introduced were key factors in changing the defender’s mind. Van de Ven highly valued the positive changes in the club’s infrastructure and its new ambitions. In an interview with BBC Sport at the beginning of the summer, he particularly emphasized that a new spirit had emerged within the team.

A difficult season is behind them

Tottenham endured one of the most difficult periods in their history last season, battling the threat of relegation until the final matchday and finishing 17th in the league table. Van de Ven made no secret of the fact that last season’s results were unsatisfactory and unacceptable.

Nevertheless, the new steps taken by the club’s management and the stability in the squad had a positive impact on the player. He stressed the importance of leaving all the difficulties behind and entering the new season with fresh goals. The defender signing a new contract would be an important victory for Tottenham not only in sporting terms but also from an image perspective.