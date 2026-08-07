Rodri is close to joining Barcelona

·73·Sport
Rodri is close to joining Barcelona

Despite reports in recent days linking Manchester City star Rodri heavily with Real Madrid, the player has unexpectedly come very close to a move to Catalan side Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish midfielder has given a positive assessment of the Blaugrana project and officially agreed for the management to begin negotiations with Manchester City. Goal.com reports this.

The Catalan club's leadership noted that clarifying the main obstacle—what the player himself wants—was the most difficult step, and this task has been successfully resolved. Although the club's main priority in the summer transfer window remains strengthening the attacking line, the opportunity to sign one of the best midfielders in the world has forced the club to seriously consider this transfer.

A player fitting Hansi Flick's project

Rodri perfectly matches head coach Hansi Flick's playing philosophy in every aspect, including his high skill level, vast experience, and leadership qualities. Reports also indicate that Barcelona is trying to accelerate this transfer because Dutch midfielder Frenki de Jong was sidelined for a long time due to injury.

However, Rodri's arrival could lead to an overcrowded midfield in the Catalan squad and even an excess of players. Even now, talented footballers such as Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Frenki de Jong, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal are fighting for their place in Barcelona's midfield.

A pleasant headache for the coach

Such a rich selection creates a unique positive headache for Hansi Flick. The German specialist will have the opportunity to freely choose from many bright names and rotate players without losing squad strength.

Experts believe that Rodri's transfer will not only strengthen internal competition but also give Barcelona extra confidence to fight for the highest goals in the European arena.

RodriBarcelonaManchester CityLa LigaTransfers
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