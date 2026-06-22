Starlink Provides Internet to Peruvian Schools: 30,000 Students Connected

The Starlink satellite communication system by Elon Musk's SpaceX has implemented a major project to combat digital inequality in South America. In collaboration with Ensena Peru and BCP Comunica, the initiative has provided high-speed internet access to over 30,000 school students living in the remotest areas of Peru. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The project covered 160 educational institutions across the country. Previously, accessing digital resources in these areas was nearly impossible, as complex terrain and mountainous regions hindered the installation of traditional cable internet. Starlink technology solved this problem by transmitting a stable signal from space without the need for ground infrastructure.

A New Era in Digital Education

According to ixbt.com, thanks to satellite communication, students can now access online lessons, international educational platforms, and digital libraries without interruptions. This is considered an important step in leveling the educational opportunities between rural and urban schools. Internet with low latency allows for the implementation of modern technologies even in the remotest villages.

The main advantage of the Starlink system is its ability to connect an entire community to the network in a short time. Peru's geography — the Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforests — has posed great challenges for traditional providers. Satellite terminals, however, work immediately upon installation and guarantee stable communication.

Global Coverage and Future Plans

Peru is not the only country utilizing this technology. Starlink previously deployed its services in 30 village schools in Malawi, Africa. Additionally, thousands of students and teachers in remote areas of countries like Kenya, Paraguay, and Bolivia have gained the ability to connect with the modern world through this system.

Recently, SpaceX also received official permission from the government of Côte d'Ivoire to provide Starlink services. This indicates that the company's strategy to cover unconnected points on a global scale is continuing consistently.

Such technologies are also of high importance in the context of Uzbekistan. Satellite systems like Starlink could be an important alternative solution in the future for providing high-speed internet to schools in the mountainous and remote desert regions of our country. Currently, this system is becoming one of the primary tools for improving education quality and increasing digital literacy worldwide.