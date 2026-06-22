Boeing and Airbus Rival Enters New Phase: COMAC C919-600 Testing Begins

China's aviation industry has taken another significant step toward competing with giants like Boeing and Airbus in the global market. The COMAC corporation has begun ground tests of the C919-600, a special modification of its narrow-body C919 liner. This news indicates that Chinese aviation technology is finding its place not only in standard directions but also in complex climatic conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to photos circulating on social networks, the first taxiing tests of the new aircraft are taking place at COMAC's production site in Shanghai. The C919-600 model is a shortened version of the base liner, primarily designed for service at airports located in high-mountainous regions. This project is being implemented in cooperation with Tibet Airlines.

Special technology for mountainous regions

Operating flights at high-altitude airports requires specific technical characteristics from aircraft. Because the air is thinner in areas high above sea level, engine efficiency decreases and aerodynamic indicators change. Furthermore, the aircraft must possess high maneuverability for takeoff and landing processes in complex terrain conditions.

COMAC engineers developed the C919-600 model taking exactly these factors into account. This "Plateau Version" serves to improve air traffic between airports located in China's western regions, specifically in the Tibetan highlands. This will allow for further strengthening of the country's internal transport system.

So far, detailed technical specifications and passenger capacity for the C919-600 model have not been fully disclosed. However, the start of ground tests indicates that the project is approaching the certification and flight testing phase. According to experts, the shortened fuselage reduces the aircraft's weight and provides more power reserves in complex conditions.

China's strategy aims to create a worthy alternative to the world's most popular models such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. Such specialized liners may spark interest in the future for countries with mountainous regions, like Uzbekistan, that are renewing their aviation fleets. With this new development, COMAC intends to strengthen its position not only in the domestic market but also on the international stage.