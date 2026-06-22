Honor unveils ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and record

The Honor brand, which has established its place in the smartphone market, has officially unveiled its new flagship-level rugged device — the Honor X80 Pro Max. This smartphone is attracting the attention of the tech world not only for its technical specifications but also for its absolute record in autonomous operation. The main feature of the device is its massive capacity battery. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, the Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with an 11,000 mAh battery. The manufacturer notes that the device entered the Guinness World Records by operating continuously for 26 hours, 8 minutes, and 34 seconds in live streaming mode. Such an indicator is an unprecedented result for modern smartphones. Additionally, it supports 90 W fast charging and 27 W reverse charging functions.

New processor and strong protection

The smartphone is based on the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and is equipped with the MagicOS 10.0 shell based on Android 16. Thanks to the Honor Hummingbird 2.0 architecture, stable operation of the system is guaranteed for six years. This allows users to use the device for a long time without updates.

Regarding durability, the Honor X80 Pro Max claims to be unrivaled in its class. The device is protected against dust and water according to the IP69K standard and can withstand immersion in water up to 10 meters deep. Furthermore, it remains undamaged when dropped onto a hard surface from a height of 3 meters, which is confirmed by the SGS Gold Label certificate.

Screen and multimedia capabilities

The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K (1280 × 2788 pixels) resolution. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz, and the peak brightness reaches a record 10,000 nits. The bezel thickness around the screen is only 1.3 mm, fully meeting modern design requirements.

Other technical specifications of the smartphone include:

Main camera: 50 megapixel sensor;

Additional modules: NFC chip, IR port (for remote control), and stereo speakers;

Dimensions: Thickness 8.08 mm, weight 203 grams;

Memory options: from 8/128 GB to 12/512 GB.

Honor has adopted a quite liberal pricing policy. In the Chinese market, the starting price of the device begins at 295 US dollars, with the highest version priced at 415 dollars. If this model officially enters the Uzbekistan market, it is expected to become popular among active lifestyle representatives and travelers due to its durability and long battery life.