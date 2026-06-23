SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has taken another significant step toward space colonization. Following the Starlink and Starship projects, the company has successfully completed the first demonstration flight of the new Starfall capsule, specialized in safely returning cargo from orbit to Earth. This technology is expected to open a new era in the rapid delivery of space-based industrial manufacturing and scientific research results. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The mission began on June 23 from the SLC-40 pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered the capsule to the designated orbit. Notably, the first-stage booster B1078 used in this flight completed its 29th mission and landed precisely on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

Technical Capabilities of the Starfall Capsule

Starfall is a vehicle designed to return pharmaceutical materials, crystalline substances, and other high-tech products produced in specialized space laboratories to Earth. The capsule has a diameter of 3.1 meters and a height of nearly 75 centimeters. With a total weight of 2.1 tons, the device can accommodate up to one ton of payload, which is significantly higher than existing commercial alternatives on the market.

According to ixbt.com, the flight plan was developed with extreme precision. After the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket placed the Starfall capsule into orbit, it completed one and a half revolutions around Earth. Subsequently, a braking maneuver was performed, the capsule separated from the main block, and began its atmospheric entry. The landing process in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 965 kilometers off the coast of California, is intended to be carried out using parachutes.

A New Direction in the Space Economy

The Starfall construction consists of two main parts: a cargo bay and a heat shield made of carbon fiber. Medicines and materials produced in the zero-gravity conditions of space are protected from high temperatures during atmospheric entry by this shield. A compressed nitrogen system is used to orient the device in space.

In the future, SpaceX plans to use these capsules not only for short-term suborbital flights but also for long-duration missions in low Earth orbit. Furthermore, the Starfall project was designed from the start to be integrated with the massive Starship vessels. This indicates that this technology may be applied to transport cargo returning from Mars or the Moon in the future.

This successful test ensures SpaceX's leadership in one of the most promising segments of the space economy — orbital manufacturing logistics. This news is also important for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the decreasing cost of launching cargo into space expands the future possibilities for local scientific research institutes to send their experiments into orbit.