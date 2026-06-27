Greece to send its first astronaut to the International Space Station

·38·Technology
Greece to send its first astronaut to the International Space Station

The Greek government has officially announced that it is preparing for the first manned space mission in the country's history. This historic step is a key part of Greece's new national space strategy planned through 2035, taking the country's space exploration ambitions to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information from the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the first Greek astronaut to travel to space will be Adrianos Golemis, an ESA specialist, astronomer, and space medicine physician. The mission is planned to take place within the next two years and is expected to last up to three weeks.

Scientific research and strategic goals

During his time on the International Space Station (ISS), Adrianos Golemis will conduct a series of scientific experiments prepared by dozens of Greek scientific teams, universities, and research organizations. While the specific research areas have not yet been disclosed, the project is regarded as a giant leap for national science.

The Greek government has also mobilized serious financial resources to develop this sector. Specifically, nearly 350 million euros from European funds will be allocated to space projects over the next four years. These funds will be used not only to organize the flight but also to develop the country's aerospace infrastructure.

During a meeting attended by Minister of Digital Governance and AI Dimitris Papastergiu, it was emphasized that this mission will open new doors for Greek scientists on the international stage. One of the main goals of the project is to expand the participation of local technology companies in the space industry and commercialize innovative solutions.

Economic efficiency and future prospects

The government aims to derive not only scientific but also significant economic benefits from this flight. New orders and partnerships in the aerospace sector for Greek companies are expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy. Through this, Greece aims to secure a strong position among the few European countries developing space technologies.

Although more than a quarter of a century has passed since the International Space Station began operations, this mission will be Greece's first experience in sending its representative into orbit. This event marks the beginning of a new era in the country's space exploration and serves to increase interest in engineering and fundamental sciences among the younger generation.

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