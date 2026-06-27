ROBOTIS is building a humanoid robot factory in Tashkent

Construction has begun on an innovative factory owned by the Korean company ROBOTIS in the "Yangi Avlod" industrial zone of Tashkent. The project is being implemented on the initiative of the "O‘zeltexsanoat" association.

The new plant is planned to produce humanoid robots equipped with AI technologies and the necessary components for them. This is expected to be the first production site in Uzbekistan specializing in the manufacture of humanoid robots.

The total value of the project is approximately 100 million dollars. The modern production complex will be located on an area of 10 hectares.

Once the factory is operational, it is planned to provide employment for more than 2,000 specialists. Additionally, a local engineering base and a high-tech production direction in robotics will be established in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Xo‘jayev stated that this project would be an important step in implementing AI technologies into Uzbekistan's industry.

The agreement to implement the project was signed in South Korea last December. According to reports, South Korea is one of Uzbekistan's main technological partners, with total investments in the country's economy exceeding 8 billion dollars.