Autonomy remains one of the most pressing issues in the smartphone market. China's Honor is on the verge of a real technological breakthrough in this regard. According to recent reports, the brand plans to raise the power capacity of devices to unimaginable levels by improving silicon-based battery technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, Honor is actively increasing the share of silicon in the battery system of its new slab smartphones. Currently, this indicator is approaching 30 percent. Such an approach allows for a sharp increase in the battery's energy capacity without significantly increasing the thickness of the device. This means users will have a massive power source in a compact body.

The company is already preparing for the serial production of batteries with a capacity of 12,000 mAh. This figure is several times higher than today's mass smartphone standard. For comparison, most current flagships are limited to batteries around 5,000 – 6,000 mAh. Even more impressive results have been recorded in Honor laboratories: test samples have demonstrated the ability to store up to 14,000 mAh of power.

Technological limits and new opportunities

According to experts, in the short term, a capacity of 14,000 mAh could serve as the upper limit for the entire smartphone industry. In current technological conditions, exceeding this figure is an extremely difficult task. This record may only be updated once completely new battery systems are introduced by other leading manufacturers.

The first steps in this direction have already been put into practice. The Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone, which recently went on sale in the Chinese market, is a clear example. The main feature of this device is that it is equipped with a huge battery with a capacity of 11,000 mAh. Such power ensures that the smartphone operates for several days even in the most active use mode.

It is also worth noting that the Honor X80 Pro Max stands out not only in capacity but also in charging speed. The device supports wired fast charging technology with 90 W power. Additionally, via the 27 W reverse charging function, the smartphone can also act as an external battery (powerbank) for other gadgets.

The Honor brand is also known for its durable batteries in the Uzbekistan market. If models with 12,000 and 14,000 mAh capacities reach the global market, they will undoubtedly become the best choice for users in our country who go on long trips or want to stay constantly connected. The fact that silicon technology guarantees that smartphones do not become too heavy is one of the main achievements.