Hidden Energy Underground: US to Place Nuclear Reactors 1.6 km Deep

·44·Technology
Hidden Energy Underground: US to Place Nuclear Reactors 1.6 km Deep

Deep Fission, a US company proposing revolutionary approaches to the energy sector, has begun building a large order portfolio for its unique project — underground nuclear reactors. According to the latest data released by the company, a package of letters of intent signed with potential customers has created a demand equivalent to 18.5 GW of capacity. This technology differs fundamentally from traditional nuclear power plants and is expected to start a new era in terms of safety and compactness. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Gravity Nuclear Reactor project developed by Deep Fission involves lowering a compact water-water reactor into a vertical well approximately 1.6 kilometers deep. This depth is several times lower than even the deepest metro lines. According to ixbt.com, such placement serves to drastically reduce the land area occupied by the station and maximize the protection of the facility from external influences.

Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Needs

While the documents signed so far are not binding contracts, they indicate immense market interest. Potential customers include operators of large data centers, industrial enterprises, and developers of industrial parks. In particular, the growth of cloud services and AI technologies being developed by giants like NVIDIA and Google has increased the demand for electricity to an unprecedented level.

The company emphasizes that underground reactors are significantly safer than traditional Small Modular Reactors (SMR). This is because the 1.6-kilometer layer of soil and rock acts as a natural protective barrier. This could allow for the safe placement of energy sources even in areas close to populated centers.

Testing Processes and Future Plans

Deep Fission is currently implementing its first demonstration project at the Great Plains Industrial Park in Kansas as part of the US Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program. Specialists have already successfully drilled a research well to a depth of 1.8 kilometers. The data obtained during this process will serve as the basis for preparing the full-scale shaft where the experimental reactor will be installed.

Although the project looks promising, there is still time before its commercial application. The company plans to apply for a license from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the first half of 2027. Construction of the first commercial stations will begin only after all tests are successful and official permits are obtained.

Such innovative solutions could be interesting in the future for countries like Uzbekistan that face energy shortages and aim to develop nuclear energy. Underground reactors are a direction that must be studied not only for safety but also from the perspective of seismic stability. For now, the global community awaits the results of these experimental drilling works in the US.

Deep FissionNuclear EnergyInnovationUSATechnology
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