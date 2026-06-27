Apple Vision Pro Project Lead Moves to OpenAI Team

Paul Mid, a vice president who worked on the Vision Pro device—one of Apple's most important projects—has unexpectedly left the company. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the experienced engineer will now operate in the hardware division of OpenAI. This transfer indicates that competition between two major technology giants has reached a new stage. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Paul Mid worked not only on the Vision Pro headset but also on the AI-based smart glasses that Apple plans to introduce next year. His departure is a significant loss for the Cupertino company, as Mid was one of the people responsible for some of the company's most complex engineering solutions. Now, he will help create a new generation of AI devices within OpenAI.

Personnel Changes and Internal Reforms

Experts believe that this resignation may have been caused by expected changes in Apple's leadership. According to reports, the company's head of hardware, Jon Ternus, is expected to replace Tim Cook in the near future. Structural changes and the team reshaping process carried out by Ternus have caused dissatisfaction among some high-ranking executives, forcing them to seek employment at other companies.

Although the Apple Vision Pro is technically perfect, it failed to achieve the expected market success due to its extremely high price and usability issues. The company is currently working on cheaper and more compact smart glasses to compete with Meta. Given that Paul Mid was at the head of this specific project, his departure may affect project timelines.

OpenAI and Hardware Ambitions

OpenAI does not intend to limit itself to software alone. The startup led by Sam Altman has already begun working on a new type of device in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive. According to Sam Altman, this gadget will not constantly occupy human attention like the iPhone, but will be a tool that provides a "calmer and quieter" user experience.

These changes are also significant for the Uzbekistan technology market. Although Apple products enjoy great prestige in our country, expensive devices like Vision Pro have not become popular. If OpenAI and Paul Mid collaborate to produce more affordable AI gadgets adapted for daily life, it is certain to spark great interest among local users.

So far, both Apple and OpenAI have declined to officially comment on this personnel change. However, industry experts emphasize that Paul Mid's experience will be of decisive importance for OpenAI in entering the hardware market.