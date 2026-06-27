Radiation-Hardened for Space: BAE Systems Tests New Endura SoC Processor

·20·Technology
Radiation-Hardened for Space: BAE Systems Tests New Endura SoC Processor

One of the biggest obstacles in space exploration and satellite technology is the intense radiation of open space. BAE Systems has taken a significant step toward solving this problem by successfully completing tests of the new Endura System-on-Chip (SoC) processor designed for spacecraft and satellites. This chip can withstand not only natural cosmic radiation but also the extreme levels of radiation that may occur during long-term missions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The primary risk for space electronics is that constant radiation can cause errors in chip operation, corrupt memory, and even completely disable processors. Therefore, special radiation-hardened systems are developed for interplanetary stations and military spacecraft. The new processor introduced by BAE Systems is created specifically for stable operation in such extreme conditions.

Technical Specifications and Production

The Endura SoC processor is based on the company's proprietary RH45 technology, manufactured using a 45 nanometer process. According to ixbt.com, production took place at the GlobalFoundries facility in New York, USA. The use of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology in the chip's creation increases its radiation resistance several times. This allows for the production of critical components for space and defense technology entirely within the USA.

The new processor integrates the following key elements:

  • Central computing core and network interfaces;
  • Secure boot system;
  • First and second-level cache memory;
  • Programmable FPGA logic blocks.
The presence of FPGA blocks specifically allows the processor to be reconfigured for individual mission tasks. This serves to increase data processing speeds and implement new functions without replacing the chip.

A New Era of Space Missions

Manufacturers state that RH45 technology is suitable not only for this SoC but also for creating other space computing systems, including single-board computers and specialized electronics for satellites. BAE Systems is confident that this development will serve as the foundation for the company's next-generation space platforms.

The new processors will be used in both high-responsibility "Class A" missions and more affordable "Class C" and "Class D" hardware. The company has already begun accepting orders for software development kits for the new processor. Serial production will be carried out at BAE Systems' Manassas plant in Virginia. This plant is certified by the US Department of Defense as a trusted microelectronics manufacturer.

BAE SystemsSpaceProcessorTechnologyRadiation
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