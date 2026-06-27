Fabio Cannavaro: "DR Congo is the most convenient opponent for us"

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts ahead of the match against DR Congo in the final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Italian specialist noted that the opponent's squad includes experienced and physically strong players. At the same time, he considers this match to be the most favorable in the group from Uzbekistan's perspective.

"DR Congo is a strong team. They have experienced and physically very powerful players in their squad. Nevertheless, this match is the most convenient for us in terms of opportunities," said Cannavaro.

The head coach also mentioned that he knew from the moment of the draw that the matches against Colombia and Portugal would not be easy.

"When the group stage draw took place, I understood that playing against Colombia and Portugal would be difficult. Now we face a relatively more convenient opponent," the official FIFA website quoted him.

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team lost 1:3 to Colombia and 0:5 to Portugal in the first two rounds.

The match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will take place on June 28 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.