iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution

·54·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution

Apple is preparing serious changes in design and technological capabilities for its future smartphones, specifically the iPhone 18 Pro model. According to recent data, the camera block of the new device will increase significantly, and the part protruding from the body will become thicker. This change is not merely for aesthetics, but is linked to a technological update that will start a new era in mobile photography. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to sources in the supply chain cited by the ixbt.com publication, the thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro camera will increase by nearly 2 millimeters compared to the current generation. The main reason for this growth is the introduction of a variable aperture system in the main module. While current iPhone models use a fixed aperture of f/1.78, the new system will allow the lens opening to be mechanically adjusted depending on the shooting conditions.

New Possibilities in Mobile Photography

Variable aperture technology allows users to have more control over the image. For example, in conditions of excessive light, the aperture "closes," increasing the sharpness of the image. Conversely, in dark environments, it opens to the maximum, ensuring more light reaches the sensor. This is expected to take the quality of night photos to a new level.

Furthermore, Apple plans to use a large 48 megapixel 1/1.12-inch sensor in the new smartphones. The increase in sensor size also causes the camera module to occupy more space inside the body. According to experts, the production costs of the new camera system will be approximately 50 percent more expensive than current solutions, which may also affect the final price of the device.

This innovation in the iPhone 18 Pro series will become a key feature that distinguishes it from competitors in the market, not only visually but also in terms of professional photography capabilities. According to reports, Samsung Display and LG Display have already begun mass production of OLED displays for Apple's devices to be released in 2026.

At the same time, tech insiders have provided information about other plans of Apple. Specifically, the Fix Focus Digital source confirmed that Apple has currently paused work on a foldable iPhone, but is actively working on the new iPhone SE 4 model. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be the company's main technological flagship in the coming years.

AppleiPhone 18 ProTechnologySmartphoneCamera
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