Semenyo: "We must defend together for 90 minutes against Croatia"

·39·Sport
Semenyo: "We must defend together for 90 minutes against Croatia"

Ghana national team forward Antoine Semenyo took part in a press conference ahead of the final group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against Croatia.

The forward emphasized that the most important aspect of the team's current playing model is defensive discipline and acting cohesively throughout the match.

"The most important thing for the team is to defend together for 90 minutes in order to achieve the desired result. This is exactly the task we must fulfill," said Semenyo.

He added that great attention was paid to defensive duties in his previous teams and that he has already become accustomed to such a style.

"We defended enough in my previous team as well. Therefore, this is not new to me," the footballer said.

Semenyo stated that the Ghana players are well aware of the group situation. However, the team must not forget that nothing has been decided yet.

"Everyone understands what is happening and is satisfied with the current situation. But we must not get ahead of ourselves," the forward added.

For reference, ahead of the final round, England and Ghana both have 4 points. Croatia follows with 3 points, while Panama has not yet collected any points.

SemenyoGhanaCroatiaPanama
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