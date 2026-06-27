Samsung Galaxy M47: A New "Monster" with 6000 mAh Battery and 6 Years of Updates

·37·Technology
Samsung Galaxy M47: A New "Monster" with 6000 mAh Battery and 6 Years of Updates

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy M47, which is set to become the next "hit" model in the mid-range segment. Described by the company as a "new level monster," this device is expected to stand out from its competitors not only with its high-capacity battery but also with long-term software support. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information released by the Equal Leaks resource, the Galaxy M47 model will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen will feature Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure image smoothness. This provides a high level of comfort when gaming and viewing multimedia content on the device.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor has been chosen as the heart of the smartphone. LPDDR5X memory ensures fast operation, while the fast UFS 3.1 standard handles data storage. This combination promises higher efficiency than expected for mid-range smartphones.

As for the camera, the main block will house a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 5 megapixel wide-angle module. For selfie enthusiasts, a 12 megapixel front camera is planned. Additionally, the device is said to have an IP65 (approximate) certification for dust and water protection.

Battery Capacity and Support Period

Following the tradition of the Galaxy M series, the new model is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery. This capacity allows the smartphone to operate for at least two days with average use. The device supports 45 W fast charging technology, enabling the large-capacity battery to be filled in a short time.

Samsung promises to release software updates for this model for 6 years. This is a rare indicator for mid-range representatives, guaranteeing users a secure and modern interface for many years.

According to teasers released by Samsung, the price of the Galaxy M47 will be below 30,000 rupees. This means the base version will sell for approximately 315 US dollars. The official premiere of the device is scheduled for June 29 of this year. There is no doubt that this model will generate great interest in the Uzbekistan market due to its durability and price-quality ratio.

SamsungGalaxy M47SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Radiation-Hardened for Space: BAE Systems Tests New Endura SoC ProcessorRadiation-Hardened for Space: BAE Systems Tests New Endura SoC ProcessorToday, 22:58Apple Vision Pro Project Lead Moves to OpenAI TeamApple Vision Pro Project Lead Moves to OpenAI TeamToday, 21:55Smartphone Power Revolution: Honor Working on 14,000 mAh BatteriesSmartphone Power Revolution: Honor Working on 14,000 mAh BatteriesToday, 21:54Revolution for Space Engines: New Alloy Withstands 2400 DegreesRevolution for Space Engines: New Alloy Withstands 2400 DegreesToday, 20:58Hidden Energy Underground: US to Place Nuclear Reactors 1.6 km DeepHidden Energy Underground: US to Place Nuclear Reactors 1.6 km DeepToday, 20:27SpaceX to Build Starpipe Gas Pipeline: A New Era in Starbase LogisticsSpaceX to Build Starpipe Gas Pipeline: A New Era in Starbase LogisticsToday, 19:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update