Samsung Galaxy M47: A New "Monster" with 6000 mAh Battery and 6 Years of Updates

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy M47, which is set to become the next "hit" model in the mid-range segment. Described by the company as a "new level monster," this device is expected to stand out from its competitors not only with its high-capacity battery but also with long-term software support. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information released by the Equal Leaks resource, the Galaxy M47 model will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen will feature Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure image smoothness. This provides a high level of comfort when gaming and viewing multimedia content on the device.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor has been chosen as the heart of the smartphone . LPDDR5X memory ensures fast operation, while the fast UFS 3.1 standard handles data storage. This combination promises higher efficiency than expected for mid-range smartphones.

As for the camera, the main block will house a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 5 megapixel wide-angle module. For selfie enthusiasts, a 12 megapixel front camera is planned. Additionally, the device is said to have an IP65 (approximate) certification for dust and water protection.

Battery Capacity and Support Period

Following the tradition of the Galaxy M series, the new model is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery. This capacity allows the smartphone to operate for at least two days with average use. The device supports 45 W fast charging technology, enabling the large-capacity battery to be filled in a short time.

Samsung promises to release software updates for this model for 6 years. This is a rare indicator for mid-range representatives, guaranteeing users a secure and modern interface for many years.

According to teasers released by Samsung, the price of the Galaxy M47 will be below 30,000 rupees. This means the base version will sell for approximately 315 US dollars. The official premiere of the device is scheduled for June 29 of this year. There is no doubt that this model will generate great interest in the Uzbekistan market due to its durability and price-quality ratio.