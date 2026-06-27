Araujo didn't play a single minute in two consecutive World Cups

To be one of the most expensive and talented defenders in the world, to go to two consecutive World Cups, and not appear on the pitch at all... This unfortunate "record" belongs to the star of Barcelona and the Uruguay national team Ronald Araujo. The 2026 World Cup became a real puzzle for him.

Although Araujo was included in Uruguay's official squad for both mundials, he still does not have a single minute of playing time in World Cup history.

Two different World Cups, two different reasons

Looking back at the history of Araujo remaining on the bench, we see that the situation was different in each case:

Tournament Player's condition Reason for remaining on the bench World Cup 2022 (Qatar) Injured Did not recover in time to play World Cup 2026 (North America) Completely healthy Decision of the coaching staff

The misfortune in Qatar 2022 was understandable — at that time he arrived at the national team camp with an injury and was not fielded to avoid risks.

However, the situation at the 2026 World Cup surprised many fans. The player arrived at the tournament in ideal physical and healthy condition. He was included in the squad for all matches, but the head coach Marcelo Bielsa for some reason never put him on the pitch.

Terrific club form and a shadow in the national team

The coach's decision seems even stranger due to the player's performance at his club. Araujo is not a bench player, but a true pillar of his team.

For reference: Last season, Ronald Araujo appeared for Barcelona in exactly 38 matches and despite being a center-back, he managed to score 4 goals against opponents.

A disappointing end for Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa's tactical gamble seemingly did not pay off. The Uruguay national team, which did not utilize Araujo's services in the tournament, failed to reach the knockout stages of this mundial and returned home in the group stage, disappointing their fans.

Was not playing a world-class defender while he was healthy Bielsa's biggest mistake? This question will certainly be discussed among Uruguayan fans for a long time.