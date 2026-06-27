Revolution for Space Engines: New Alloy Withstands 2400 Degrees

·24·Technology
Revolution for Space Engines: New Alloy Withstands 2400 Degrees

Chinese scientists have presented a new material expected to create a real turning point in the aerospace industry. The tantalum alloy developed by researchers at Xi'an Jiaotong University maintains its strength even at extreme temperatures up to 2400 °C. This discovery will enable the creation of more powerful and durable rocket engines in the future. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

Modern aviation and space technologies require operation at increasingly higher temperatures. Nickel-based alloys widely used today lose their properties at temperatures above 2000 °C. Therefore, engineers have long focused on tantalum, a metal with a melting point around 3000 °C. However, the main problem remained that ordinary tantalum alloys would soften due to intense heating.

Technological Advantage and Strength

according to ixbt.com, the new material is named B-ODS (oxide-dispersion strengthened tantalum alloy). Scientists succeeded in improving its structure by adding boron and distributing particles using a special method. As a result, the material is not only heat-resistant but also retains the plasticity required for easy processing.

Tests showed that at room temperature, the strength limit of this alloy exceeds 800 MPa. The most impressive results were recorded at high temperatures: at 2000 °C, the material withstands 200 MPa, and at 2400 °C, it withstands nearly 100 MPa. This is twice as high as traditional alloys such as T-222 proposed by NASA.

This news is also scientifically interesting for countries like Uzbekistan striving for technology transfer. Materials operating in extreme conditions are used not only in space but also in specialized sectors of energy and heavy industry. The new alloy is distinguished by its resistance to long-term loads, making it an ideal candidate for real operational conditions.

Researchers believe that this development will become a key component of jet engines, rocket parts, and other technical devices operating in ultra-high temperature environments. Such achievements in materials science will undoubtedly take humanity's capabilities in space exploration to a new level.

TechnologySpaceRocketScienceChina
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