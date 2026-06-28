Xiaomi Prepares to Launch Its First NAS Network Attached Storage Device

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi continues to expand its product ecosystem. This time, the company is on the verge of launching its first individual network storage device for data storage and management — the Xiaomi Smart Storage. According to the latest information published by IT Home, the technical specifications of the engineering sample have become known. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This device is designed for those who want to create a personal cloud storage system at home or in small offices. The Realtek RTD1619B processor was chosen as the main technical heart of the device. To ensure stable system operation, it is equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal flash memory. These specifications allow the device to demonstrate high efficiency when working with multimedia files and data transfer processes.

Large data volumes and connectivity options

Xiaomi Smart Storage allows users to store vast amounts of information. The device features two disk bays, supporting hard drives (HDD) up to a total of 40 TB. This is sufficient for storing thousands of high-quality movies, tens of thousands of photos, and large working documents in one secure location.

The company has also taken modern requirements into account regarding interfaces. The device chassis includes a USB-A 3.0 port for fast data transfer and an HDMI 1.4 output for direct video content transmission to a screen. According to certification data, the NAS device has the index RP05 and operates via a 12 V power supply.

Production and sales terms

Interestingly, Xiaomi is collaborating with Hangzhou Hikvision Electronics, one of the world's leading companies in video surveillance systems, to produce this device. This indicates the reliability and robustness of the hardware. Currently, the device is in the crowdfunding stage, and open sales are expected to begin on July 1st of this year.

It should be noted that the parameters mentioned above refer to the engineering sample, and some changes may occur in the final commercial version. However, considering Xiaomi's price-to-quality ratio strategy, this NAS device is expected to be an affordable alternative to professional brands like Synology or QNAP. Given the high demand for Xiaomi products in the Uzbekistan market, it is highly likely that this gadget will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers.