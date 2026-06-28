NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Issue: 16-pin Connector Destroys Another Graphics Card

Concerning reports continue to grow regarding NVIDIA's latest and most powerful flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. Another serious case of damage to this GPU has been recorded in Vietnam. This time, the incident was not limited to melting wires but led to the complete failure of the device. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, a graphics card repair shop called quyle.gpufix posted photos of the disastrous situation on TikTok. According to the specialists, two GeForce RTX 5090 models were brought in at the same time. While the first card could be successfully restored, the second was completely beyond repair.

The published photos show that the 16-pin power connector is almost entirely burnt. Due to excessive heat, not only the connector but also the graphics card's PCB (printed circuit board), its internal layers, the GPU, and memory chips have melted. The repair shop stated that it is impossible to restore the device after such a level of damage.

A new form of an old problem

So far, the exact cause of the overheating is unknown. Specialists have not provided information on what power supply, cable, or adapter the user used, nor how the system was configured. However, this situation is not unfamiliar to NVIDIA users.

Recall that problems with 16-pin power connectors first caused a widespread stir after the GeForce RTX 4090 model went on sale. At that time, many users complained about connectors melting and expensive graphics cards burning out.

To resolve this issue, manufacturers introduced the updated 12V-2x6 standard and ATX 3.1 power supplies. These updates were intended to increase connection reliability and reduce the risk of overheating. Nevertheless, the fact that similar cases are recurring in the new generation of GeForce RTX 5090 cards is causing significant debate in the tech world.

Considering the high demand for high-performance graphics cards in the Uzbekistan market, these reports serve as an important warning for local gamers and professional designers. When purchasing such expensive devices, using high-quality power supplies and ensuring cables are securely connected is becoming a vital necessity.