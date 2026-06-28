Dragonfly Energy Patents Revolutionary Method for Solid-State Battery Production

·6·Technology
Dragonfly Energy Patents Revolutionary Method for Solid-State Battery Production

The US-based company Dragonfly Energy is on the verge of obtaining a patent for a new technology expected to create a major breakthrough in the field of energy storage systems. The US Patent and Trademark Office has approved the company's application for a completely new method of producing solid-state batteries. This innovation is an important step toward creating safer and cheaper energy sources for modern electric vehicles and gadgets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The primary significance of the technology presented by the company lies not in the chemical composition of the battery, but in the efficiency of its preparation process. According to Ixbt.com, Dragonfly Energy is proposing a method of working with dry powders, abandoning traditional liquid suspensions. This method significantly simplifies the production chain and helps reduce costs.

Dry Electrodes and Energy Efficiency

In traditional battery production, huge ovens and large amounts of electrical energy are required to dry the electrodes. Dragonfly's technology bypasses this stage by pressing and laminating dry powders. As a result, the area of production lines is reduced, and there is no need to use toxic solvents that are harmful to the environment.

Notably, Tesla has also been working on similar "dry electrode" technology for many years. However, Dragonfly Energy considers its approach to be more universal. It is emphasized that the new method is suitable not only for solid-state batteries but also for lithium-iron-phosphate, lithium-metal, and even sodium-ion batteries.

Industrial Prospects

For countries like Uzbekistan, where the electric vehicle market is developing rapidly, such technologies are important as they may lead to a decrease in vehicle prices in the future. Solid-state batteries are much safer than standard lithium-ion analogs, have a lower risk of combustion, and higher energy capacity. Lowering production costs will ensure the faster entry of this technology into the mass market.

According to Dragonfly Energy CEO Denis Fares, this patented process will make the large-scale commercial production of solid-state batteries a reality. The company now plans to test the technology at an industrial level and collaborate with major auto giants. The main advantages of the new method include:

  • Reduction in the number of production operations;
  • Significant reduction in energy consumption;
  • Complete abandonment of toxic solvents;
  • Compactness and efficiency of production lines.
Currently, all formalities are being finalized, and once the patent fee is paid, Dragonfly Energy will become the full owner of this technology. This will allow the company to compete with major players in the global battery market, including manufacturers from South Korea and China.

Dragonfly EnergyBatteryTechnologyTeslaElectric Vehicle
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