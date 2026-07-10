Ariel Rider Mudd 72V: New e-bike unveiled with more torque than a Lada Vesta

·35·Technology
Ariel Rider Mudd 72V: New e-bike unveiled with more torque than a Lada Vesta

As the electric vehicle market rapidly evolves, Ariel Rider has unveiled its new Mudd 72V model. While it resembles a bicycle, its technical capabilities bring it closer to lightweight electric motorcycles. The new model is attracting industry attention not only for its speed but also for its power, which is unusual for its category. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the Mudd 72V is its oil-cooled rear hub motor. The motor's nominal power is 3500 W, while at peak loads, it can reach up to 8000 W. The manufacturer claims the device generates up to 330 N·m of torque. For comparison, a Lada Vesta with a 1.8-liter engine has a maximum torque of 170 N·m, meaning the new e-bike is nearly twice as powerful.

Speed and range capabilities

According to ixbt.com, this e-bike can reach speeds of 105 km/h. This figure is sufficient for urban commuting, allowing the rider to move confidently in traffic. The device is equipped with a 2.8 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

It should be noted that the real-world range may vary depending on the rider's weight, road terrain, selected riding mode, and weather conditions. Nevertheless, the Mudd 72V remains a bicycle in format, as it is equipped with a full pedal system. This allows movement to continue even if the battery runs out.

Construction and safety

The base of the device consists of a sturdy aluminum frame designed to carry a load of up to 181 kg. The following technical solutions have been used to ensure ride comfort:

  • Four-link rear suspension with a DNM pneumatic shock absorber;
  • Front fork with 100 mm of travel;
  • 24-inch wide tires;
  • Four-piston hydraulic brakes on the front and rear wheels.
Users can choose from three main modes depending on the riding scenario: Eco, Sport, and Boost. Each mode has six levels of pedal assist, allowing the rider to manage physical exertion according to their preference.

The price of the Ariel Rider Mudd 72V is set at $2800. In the context of Uzbekistan, such vehicles can be an interesting alternative for those who prefer to avoid city traffic jams and travel in an eco-friendly way. Its high speed and long-range battery provide additional convenience, especially for courier services or long-distance commuters.

Ariel RiderMudd 72VE-bikeTechnologyElectric Mobility
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