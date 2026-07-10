First 4K Video from Space: NASA and AWS Achieve Historic Result via Laser Communication

NASA and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have opened a new chapter in the history of space exploration. As part of the Artemis II mission, a high-definition 4K video was successfully transmitted from the Moon to Earth for the first time using a laser optical communication system. Nearly 25 million people worldwide watched this historic broadcast live via NASA+, YouTube, and Prime Video. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This technological achievement practically proved the feasibility of using laser beams instead of traditional radio waves. The signal, sent from the Orion spacecraft from a distance of approximately 400,000 kilometers, serves to fundamentally increase data transmission speeds from space. According to ixbt.com, experts have been working on this project for over 20 years.

Laser Communication: Speed and Capabilities

The Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O) terminal used by NASA provides data transmission speeds of up to 260 Mbps. This figure is sufficient not only for real-time 4K video streaming but also for simultaneously sending telemetry, voice communications, and other scientific data to Earth. The main advantage of laser systems is that they can deliver significantly more information in a shorter time compared to traditional radio communication.

Laser signals sent from the Orion spacecraft were received at two main ground stations: the Mount Stromlo Observatory in Australia and the White Sands complex in New Mexico, USA. Subsequently, the data was processed via AWS cloud infrastructure and distributed worldwide. AWS representatives noted that it took only a few weeks to establish this complex communication system between NASA and the Australian National University (ANU).

Foundation for Future Missions

Cloud technologies are not limited to video transmission. AWS infrastructure is also actively used at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center to calculate spacecraft flight trajectories. Calculations for each launch window generate massive data streams ranging from 2 TB to 5 TB. Cloud computing power allows NASA to rapidly scale its computing resources as needed.

The successful transmission of 4K video from the Moon is an important foundation for future crewed space missions. NASA plans to use this technology as a primary communication tool in subsequent stages of the Artemis program, including astronaut landings on the lunar surface and long-term expeditions. This will allow scientists to obtain more and higher-quality scientific data from space.