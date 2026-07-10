A Historic Turning Point in Technology: OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX Break Records

Unprecedented financial shifts are occurring in the global technology market. While the IPOs of giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla shaped the industry over the last quarter-century, leaders in AI and space technology are now on the verge of breaking all records. According to the NCVA-Pitchbook Venture Monitor report, the market entry of OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX is expected to exceed the combined value of all US venture capital exits from the last 25 years. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The combined market value of these three companies is projected to exceed $4 trillion. For comparison, SpaceX entered the public market with a valuation of $1.77 trillion. Against this backdrop, the $84 billion IPO by Uber in 2019, which caused a stir at the time, does not even reach 5% of SpaceX's current value. This demonstrates the massive scale that modern technological startups have achieved.

The AI Race and Financial Growth

Currently, almost all major investments in the private market are directed toward AI. Laboratories like OpenAI and Anthropic require massive computing power and billions of dollars to train their models. This factor has pushed their capitalization to astronomical levels. Experts believe this growth in the AI sector is fundamentally different from the tech boom following the 2000s.

Looking at historical data, companies like Google (2004), Tesla (2010), and Meta (2012) went public since 2000. Additionally, platforms like LinkedIn, Slack, and WhatsApp were acquired for over $20 billion. However, new-generation tech companies are remaining private for longer, maximizing their value in the internal market. For instance, if Google were in today's environment, it would have delayed its IPO and entered the market with a much higher valuation.

A Test for Market Infrastructure

The IPOs of these giants signify more than just record values; they will also put the existing financial infrastructure to a serious test. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) estimated all IPO proceeds in the country last year at just $70 billion. Now, a single company is entering the market with a trillion-dollar valuation.

It is worth noting that these calculations apply only to US companies and do not include giants like China's Alibaba. Furthermore, since revolutionary products like the iPhone or Android were created within already public companies (Apple, Google), their value is not reflected in these IPO statistics. Nevertheless, the success of independent projects like OpenAI and SpaceX signals the beginning of a new era in the technology world.

These processes are also significant for investors and tech enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Such shifts in the global market indirectly affect the local IT ecosystem, the flow of international grants, and the speed at which AI technologies become mainstream. There is no doubt that the stock market movements of this trio will redraw the world economic map in the coming years.