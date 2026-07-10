Chieftec Introduces New Iceberg Pro Cooling System: Unique Turbine on the Water Block

·1·Technology
Chieftec Introduces New Iceberg Pro Cooling System: Unique Turbine on the Water Block

Chieftec, a leading player in the PC components market, has revealed all the details about its new Iceberg Pro liquid cooling system. First showcased at Computex 2024, this device stands out with its innovative approach aimed at cooling not just the CPU, but also the critical elements surrounding it. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Iceberg Pro model is a logical continuation of the previous Iceberg 360, featuring a 360 mm radiator equipped with three 120 mm fans. However, the main uniqueness of the novelty is a small centrifugal fan, or "turbine" as it is colloquially called, installed on top of the processor block (water block). This solution serves to improve air circulation inside the system unit.

Efficiency in reducing component temperatures

According to ixbt.com, Chieftec engineers have proven the benefits of this small turbine with numbers. Tests conducted by the company show that the system with the additional fan allows keeping the motherboard's power subsystem (VRM) temperature 7 degrees lower, the SSD drive 5 degrees lower, and the RAM modules 3 degrees lower compared to standard liquid coolers.

These indicators are especially important for modern gaming PCs and workstations that operate at high power and are prone to heating. This is because overheating of VRM components can lead to a decrease in processor performance (throttling). Chieftec has attempted to solve this problem in a compact and efficient way.

The Iceberg Pro will be available on the market in two modifications. The only difference between them is the included fans: users can choose between versions with lighting effects (RGB) or simple, classic-looking fans according to their preference. The total weight of the device is 1.69 kg.

Wide-ranging compatibility

The new cooling system is surprising in its compatibility not only with the latest platforms but also with much older sockets. It supports the following platforms:

  • Intel: LGA 1851, LGA1700, LGA1366, LGA 1200, LGA 115X, and even LGA2011;
  • AMD: AM5, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, and FM1.
All fans in the system, including those on the radiator, have the capability to operate at speeds from 500 to 2200 RPM. This allows the user to precisely tune the balance between noise level and cooling power. Although Chieftec has not yet announced the official price of the new product, it is expected to hit global markets in the coming months.

ChieftecIceberg ProCooling SystemTechnologyComputer
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