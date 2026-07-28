The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has officially announced the appointment of legendary specialist Claudio Ranieri as the technical director of the country's national football team. The 74-year-old experienced coach will be responsible for the strategic development and personnel policy of the Azzurri.

Zamin.uz This unexpected appointment in Italian football provides details of the internal conflict behind Paolo Maldini's brief tenure and the tasks ahead for Ranieri.

1. 16-day tenure and internal conflict: The legend who replaced Maldini

According to the federation's press service, Claudio Ranieri has succeeded another legendary football figure, Paolo Maldini, in this responsible position.

Notably, Maldini held this role for just 16 days only. He was forced to leave his post due to a serious internal conflict that arose following failures in the process of appointing a new head coach for the Italy national team.

From the official statement of the Italian Football Federation: "Claudio Ranieri has been appointed as the technical director of the Italy national team. The experienced specialist will oversee the next stage of development for the national team."

Key facts regarding the appointment of Claudio Ranieri to the Italy national team

Aspect / Detail Details New position Technical Director of the Italy National Team Age of the specialist 74 years old Former Technical Director Paolo Maldini (Served in the position for just 16 days) Reason for resignation Failure in appointing a head coach and internal conflict Last workplace AS Roma (Management Advisor and Head Coach)

2. Ranieri's experience at Roma and rich coaching mastery

The 74-year-old Claudio Ranieri is a specialist with rich experience and high prestige in world football. His last workplace was the Roman club AS Roma.

Head Coaching: Ranieri took charge as head coach of Roma from November 2024 to June 2025.

Management Advisory: Following that, from July 2025 to April 2026, he worked as a strategic advisor in the Roman club's management.

Now, this experienced specialist will dedicate his knowledge and organizational skills to pulling the Italy national team out of crisis and leading it to new successes.

This major personnel reshuffle in Italian football remains in the spotlight of millions of fans.

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Do you think Claudio Ranieri can resolve the internal conflicts in the Italy national team and steer the team in the right direction? Leave your opinion in the comments!