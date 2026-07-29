Samsung's New Foldable Smartphones Set Global Market Records

The newest foldable smartphones introduced by South Korea's Samsung have been met with high demand in the global market, including India and South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 models recorded significantly higher results compared to previous-generation devices in the very first days of sales, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the new flagships set a record in the Indian market, gathering over 271,000 pre-orders in just 72 hours. For comparison, last year's Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 models took a full 15 days to achieve a similar result.

Regional Interest and New Trends

According to official data released by Samsung, 45% of all incoming pre-orders come from the country's tier-two cities and smaller markets. This shows that foldable gadgets are not limited to large megacities but are becoming mainstream.

Experts believe that this success serves to further strengthen consumer trust in the Samsung brand. Company management anticipates that the sales volume of the new device lineup will match the figures of the Galaxy S26 series.

Demand in Other Markets

The new foldable smartphones are actively being purchased not only in the Asian region but in other major markets as well. Specifically, the gadgets had a strong start in the Russian market. According to M.Video, sales on the very first day of pre-orders were 20% higher than last year's figures.

Additionally, in the company's home country of South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 smartphones are being rapidly purchased by customers in a short period.