Fast Metals Develops Technology to Extract Critical Minerals from Red Mud Waste

·72·Technology
Fast Metals Develops Technology to Extract Critical Minerals from Red Mud Waste

Billions of tons of red mud waste, generated during aluminum production and traditionally stored outdoors, could now become a source of valuable minerals. According to TechCrunch, the startup Fast Metals has developed a cost-effective technology to extract critical metals by recycling this highly toxic and viscous waste. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Worldwide, over 3 billion tons of red mud are stored in open-air pools and tailing piles. This waste gets its reddish color from iron oxide, which is the most abundant compound in the mixture. However, red mud also contains critical minerals such as titanium, aluminum, and rare earth elements.

Until now, these riches have been overlooked because extracting valuable minerals from iron oxide was prohibitively expensive. Sumedh Gostu, CEO and co-founder of Fast Metals, noted that his team has successfully overcome this exact barrier.

Core principle of the technology and financing

Gostu's technological process was largely developed during his doctoral dissertation at the Colorado School of Mines. However, to make the process flawless and economically viable, a crucial piece was still missing. During a conversation with co-founder Anthony Staley, that missing link was found—another waste stream from alumina refineries made the process extremely cost-effective.

According to Ixbt.com and TechCrunch, this promising startup successfully closed a $4.3 million pre-seed investment round led by New Climate Ventures, with participation from Azolla Ventures, Astor Swiss, and Rio Tinto accelerator Founders Factory.

Six-stage processing and financial profit

Fast Metals specialists add special chemicals and another waste stream to the red mud, executing a six-stage purification and separation process. At each stage, different minerals precipitate and can be sold separately.

The startup's leadership explains that the iron recovered from the waste fully covers operational expenses from sales, while the remaining minerals generate net profit. For instance, titanium dioxide sells for approximately $2.50–$3 per kilogram, while scandium oxide prices reach up to $750 per kilogram. This demonstrates that solving an environmental problem can also deliver high economic efficiency.

Fast MetalsRed MudCritical MineralsTechnologyStartup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

How an AI agent breached the Hugging Face systemHow an AI agent breached the Hugging Face systemToday, 00:57Reliability of Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards revealedReliability of Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards revealedToday, 00:56Intel Nova Lake Processors to Feature Powerful Graphics CoreIntel Nova Lake Processors to Feature Powerful Graphics CoreToday, 00:22Sam Altman Explained Why He Left TikTokSam Altman Explained Why He Left TikTokYesterday, 23:57When AI Controls a Vending Machine: Lies, Blackmail and CompetitionWhen AI Controls a Vending Machine: Lies, Blackmail and CompetitionYesterday, 23:56Bacteria Purify Toxic Uranium in Water by 96 PercentBacteria Purify Toxic Uranium in Water by 96 PercentYesterday, 23:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design