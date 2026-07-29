First Live Photos of Huawei Nova 16 SE Leaked Online

·97·Technology
First Live Photos of Huawei Nova 16 SE Leaked Online

The first live photos of the unannounced Huawei Nova 16 SE smartphone have leaked online. This device is expected to be a long-awaited novelty for brand fans, as according to ixbt.com, the Chinese manufacturer has not released mobile devices in this series for the past three years. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on the photos that appeared online, the new gadget will feature a radically updated design. In particular, a wide, horizontal camera block is located on the back panel of the smartphone, which in its shape resembles the Honor Power 2 and iPhone 17 Pro models. Meanwhile, the traditional and familiar Huawei Nova series logo has been retained on the body.

Appearance and color palette

One of the main eye-catching aspects of the device is its camera module. It includes three circular elements that protrude significantly from the body and occupy almost the entire upper part of the back panel. This gives the device a modern and unique look.

It is reported that the Huawei Nova 16 SE will be offered to buyers in several color options. These include classic black and white colors, as well as attractive gradient shades. In particular, one of the colors features sunset-like tones, reminiscent of the design of the Pura 90 Pro Max flagship. Additionally, a version combining blue and pink is being prepared for those who prefer a brighter look.

So far, Huawei has not officially provided information about the presentation date and technical specifications of the new Nova 16 SE smartphone. Nevertheless, the leaked photos and information online indicate that the release of the gadget is approaching and are generating great interest among users.

HuaweiNova 16 SESmartphoneTechnologyGadgets
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