Walking 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body, he saved his life

An unusual incident in the US state of Montana has amazed many. 32-year-old David Sifaldi survived after walking nearly 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body. This was reported by The Guardian .

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 20 while David Sifaldi was climbing Granite Peak with two friends. At an altitude of about 3.6 thousand meters above sea level, he lost his balance on the rocks and fell onto the trekking pole in his hand.

As a result, the pole entered one side of his body and came out the other. Nevertheless, Sifaldi did not panic. Since he works as a paramedic, the knowledge he gained helped him assess the situation calmly.

"At that moment, my professional experience kicked in. I checked myself and realized that the injury was not posing an immediate threat to my life at that moment. Therefore, I believed I could descend the mountain under my own power," he said.

After that, the American man began descending with the trekking pole still impaled in his body. He covered a distance of 16 kilometers in about 6.5 hours, reaching a safe area where rescuers and medical staff could arrive.

It is reported that David Sifaldi is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. To cover medical expenses, he has also launched a special fundraising campaign.