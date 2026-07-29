Harry Kane ready to extend contract with Bayern

·31·Sport
Harry Kane ready to extend contract with Bayern

According to Goal.com, England national team captain Harry Kane is ready to continue his career at Bayern and sign a long-term contract with the Munich club. Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed that negotiations between the parties will begin soon. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the striker is vacationing in the USA. According to pre-season plans, as soon as the player returns, the club management will discuss the terms of a new deal with him.

Positive atmosphere regarding the future

Dreesen made a statement at a press conference in Munich that will delight fans. According to him, both parties are interested in continuing cooperation and all opportunities exist to reach a mutual agreement.

Recall that Harry Kane moved to the Munich team from Tottenham in 2023. This transfer became one of the most expensive deals in Bundesliga history, and he has become the leader of the German giant's attacking line.

Huge results on the pitch

Last season was very successful for the striker. He appeared in 51 matches across all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 7 assists.

Thanks to his effective play, Bayern won the domestic championship and the DFB-Pokal. Additionally, the striker won the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career.

Put an end to transfer rumors

The club chief also commented on reports regarding the departure of other team leaders. In particular, he firmly denied rumors about the transfers of Michael Olise and Luis Díaz.

While Olise had been mentioned in connection with Real Madrid's interest, Díaz scored 26 goals and provided 23 assists last season. The Munich club aims to maintain the stability of the starting lineup.

Harry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaFootball TransfersSoccer
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