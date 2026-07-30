Intel Nova Lake Processors to Feature Powerful Graphics Core

Intel is preparing its next-generation Nova Lake desktop processor lineup. The main highlight of the new series will be the introduction of models featuring an ultra-powerful integrated graphics core. According to ixbt.com, initial details regarding this have been revealed by well-known insider Jaykihn. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that some new processors in this series will be equipped with a powerful iGPU approaching the graphics capabilities of the most advanced Panther Lake devices. Although the final commercial naming may differ, technically this will be a solution similar to the Arc B390 graphics chip with 12 Xe cores. However, there is a significant architectural difference — this time the company will use the updated Xe3P architecture instead of Xe3.

Technical specifications and capabilities

According to data shared by the insider, these processors will feature a total of 16 cores operating in a 4+8+4 configuration. Additionally, the thermal design power (TDP) of the device is set at 65 W. This indicates that the new products will not belong to the top flagship lineup, meaning their pricing should be affordable for users.

Experts believe that the graphics performance of such processors will be significantly higher than standard Arc B390 solutions. This is due to two main factors: first, an increased power limit, and second, the use of the next-generation Xe3P architecture. As a result, users will be able to achieve high graphics performance even without a separate discrete graphics card.

Prospects of the expected new generation

As a reminder, insider Jaykihn, who shared this information, is known for his accurate reports in the past. In particular, he was one of the first to provide information on the test results of Core Ultra 9 285K and pre-described the entire structure of the Core Ultra 200S lineup. Therefore, his latest information about Nova Lake processors is generating great interest in the tech world.

Although Intel has not yet officially disclosed all details of the next generation, such powerful iGPU chips with a 65 W power limit are expected to occupy an important place in the mid-range PC market. This will make it possible in the future to build powerful and energy-efficient workstations that do not require an additional graphics card.