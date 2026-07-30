Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to Fans

·26·Sport
Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to Fans

A new era has begun in Italian football: legendary coach Roberto Mancini has officially returned as head coach of the national team. On the evening of his return, the Euro 2020 champion spoke openly to the press, revealing the real reasons behind his controversial 2023 resignation and outlining his plans to repair fractured relationships with the fans.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this historic return, the conflict with the former federation president, and Mancini's next mission.

1. Conflict with Gravina: «Misunderstanding caused my departure»

Roberto Mancini disclosed the reasons behind his sudden departure from the Italy national team in 2023. According to him, a serious disagreement with former federation president Gabriele Gravina was the main factor behind his resignation. This reason had been suppressed for three years.

From Roberto Mancini's statement:

«Three years ago, a misunderstanding arose between me and Gravina. I deeply regret it.»

This admission indicates that trust between the former federation leadership and the coach was completely lost. This contentious departure had caused great outrage among the fans.

2. «Like losing a loved one»: A new opportunity thanks to Malagò

Mancini compared leaving the national team to «losing a loved one». He emphasized that the national team jersey has always held a special meaning for him.

Now, fate has given him the chance to correct this «mistake». The coach expressed gratitude to newly appointed president Giovanni Malagò and stated his readiness to start a new project under his leadership.

The coach's thought on the return:

«...gave the opportunity to correct this mistake.»

Recall that Mancini managed Italy from 2018 to 2023 and won the Euro 2020 championship. However, failure in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and subsequent events led to his departure. He in July 2026 returned to the helm once again.

3. Appeal to fans: «I want them to forgive me»

One of Mancini's first and main tasks in his reinstated position is to win back the fans' trust. Many supporters had viewed his 2023 resignation as «treason».

The new coach understands this situation and clearly stated his mission: the team must play in such a way that the fans forgive me.

Regarding the relationship with fans:

«My first meeting with the fans? I will try to make the team play such football that the fans forgive me.»

Key facts about Roberto Mancini's return to the Italy national team

Aspect / Details

Details

Position

Italy National Team Head Coach

First Management Period

2018–2023

Main Success

Euro 2020 Champion

Reason for Departure (2023)

Conflict with Gabriele Gravina

New President

Giovanni Malagò (gave the opportunity)

New Appointment Date

July 2026

Main Task

Restore relationship with fans and deliver results

Roberto Mancini's return to the Squadra Azzurra and his revelation of the conflict with Gravina is one of the biggest events in world football.

Send this hot and analytical article to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups right away!

Do you think Roberto Mancini can lead the Italy national team back to the pinnacle of European and world football? Will the fans forgive him for «treason»? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Roberto ManciniGabriele GravinaGiovanni MalagòItaly
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