The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated

The procedure for distributing class hours in schools is being updated. The new mechanism aims to ease the workload of teachers, simplify the process of class hours distribution, and organize it in a more transparent and fair manner.

After reports regarding changes to the procedure for distributing class hours among teachers were widely discussed on social networks, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education issued an official response on this issue.

According to the Ministry, on October 28, 2025, a joint resolution of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Health introduced a number of amendments and additions to the "Regulation on the Procedure for Class Completion and Formation of Tariff Lists in General Education Institutions".

It is noted that the main purpose of these innovations is to reduce the workload of teachers, simplify requirements related to the distribution of class hours, and make the process more open, transparent, and fair.

In accordance with the new procedure, the previously effective 19 priority criteria for class hours distribution have been reduced to 10. The Ministry emphasized that these changes were developed based on numerous proposals and comments made by educators.

Furthermore, in order to create equal opportunities for all teachers, criteria such as graduating from higher education institutions ranked in the TOP-1000 globally or preparing winners of international and major subject olympiads have been canceled. The Ministry explained this decision by the fact that such opportunities are not equally available to all educators.

Now, the main focus in distributing class hours will be on educators who hold national or international certificates, have mastered modern competencies, and demonstrate professional skills and labor results in their practical activities.

According to the Ministry, this updated procedure will serve to encourage teachers who constantly work on themselves, improve their qualifications, and achieve high results. At the same time, it is expected to contribute to further improving the quality of education and the level of students' knowledge.

It is reported that this new procedure for distributing class hours will be gradually introduced into practice in all general education institutions starting from the 2026/2027 academic year.