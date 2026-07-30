The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated

·78·Uzbekistan
The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated

The procedure for distributing class hours in schools is being updated. The new mechanism aims to ease the workload of teachers, simplify the process of class hours distribution, and organize it in a more transparent and fair manner.

After reports regarding changes to the procedure for distributing class hours among teachers were widely discussed on social networks, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education issued an official response on this issue.

According to the Ministry, on October 28, 2025, a joint resolution of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Health introduced a number of amendments and additions to the "Regulation on the Procedure for Class Completion and Formation of Tariff Lists in General Education Institutions".

It is noted that the main purpose of these innovations is to reduce the workload of teachers, simplify requirements related to the distribution of class hours, and make the process more open, transparent, and fair.

In accordance with the new procedure, the previously effective 19 priority criteria for class hours distribution have been reduced to 10. The Ministry emphasized that these changes were developed based on numerous proposals and comments made by educators.

Furthermore, in order to create equal opportunities for all teachers, criteria such as graduating from higher education institutions ranked in the TOP-1000 globally or preparing winners of international and major subject olympiads have been canceled. The Ministry explained this decision by the fact that such opportunities are not equally available to all educators.

Now, the main focus in distributing class hours will be on educators who hold national or international certificates, have mastered modern competencies, and demonstrate professional skills and labor results in their practical activities.

According to the Ministry, this updated procedure will serve to encourage teachers who constantly work on themselves, improve their qualifications, and achieve high results. At the same time, it is expected to contribute to further improving the quality of education and the level of students' knowledge.

It is reported that this new procedure for distributing class hours will be gradually introduced into practice in all general education institutions starting from the 2026/2027 academic year.

Ministry of Preschool and School EducationMinistry of Economy and FinanceMinistry of Health
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev returns from Astana: why is the visit important?Shavkat Mirziyoyev returns from Astana: why is the visit important?Yesterday, 23:21"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!Yesterday, 11:49Temperatures expected to reach 42 degrees in Uzbekistan on July 30Temperatures expected to reach 42 degrees in Uzbekistan on July 30Yesterday, 11:34Administrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniformsAdministrative liability to be applied for clothing resembling military uniformsYesterday, 05:16Attention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow nightAttention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow nightYesterday, 04:39Swiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara KarimovaSwiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara Karimova28.07, 16:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced