The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has opened formal disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to BBC Sport journalist Dale Johnson, the investigation was triggered by controversial events following the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

Zamin.uz reports on this serious political controversy, the accusations leveled against Argentina, and the outcomes of the decisive matches at the 2026 World Cup.

1. The "Falklands" Banner: Politics on the Pitch

At the center of the controversy are the actions of Argentine players following their fiercely contested semifinal match against England (2:1). During the post-match celebrations, members of the Argentina national team displayed a large banner on the pitch featuring the Spanish inscription: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falkland Islands are Argentine").

The Falkland Islands (known as the Malvinas in Spanish sources) are the subject of a long-standing and sensitive territorial dispute between Argentina and Great Britain FIFA's strict regulations prohibit the use of any political statements, demonstrations, or symbols inside stadiums and during sporting events. The action by the Argentina national team is being treated as a political demonstration.

2. Three Fronts of the Investigation: Serious Allegations

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee did not limit its case against the AFA to the political banner alone. According to Dale Johnson, the investigation covers three major areas:

Use of a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature: This directly relates to the aforementioned display of the political banner. Unsporting conduct of the team: General discipline and player behavior following the semifinal will be reviewed. Discriminatory and racist insults: This is the most serious charge, and FIFA maintains a strict "zero tolerance" policy in this regard. If proven, the AFA and individual players could face severe sanctions.

World Cup 2026: Argentina's Results

In the semifinal, which was overshadowed by the political controversy, Argentina defeated England 2:1 to secure a place in the final.

However, in the decisive match of the tournament, Argentina faced the Spain national team. The dramatic final remained scoreless in regulation time. In extra time, the Spanish players managed to score a single goal (1:0). Consequently, Argentina failed to defend its title and settled for the 2026 World Cup silver medals.

Key Facts Regarding FIFA's Investigation Into Argentina

Aspect / Detail Details Organization FIFA (Disciplinary Committee) Responsible Party Argentine Football Association (AFA) Trigger Match World Cup 2026, Semifinal: Argentina vs. England (2:1) Political Act "The Falkland Islands are Argentine" banner Investigation Areas Political demonstration, unsporting conduct, racism/discrimination Argentina's Final Result World Cup 2026 Finalist (Silver Medal) Primary Source Dale Johnson (BBC Sport)

One of the biggest controversies in world football and the details of FIFA's investigation into Argentina remain at the center of attention for all football fans.

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How do you think FIFA should punish the Argentina national team for the political banner and other allegations? Is it right for players to express their political stance on the pitch? Leave your thoughts in the comments!