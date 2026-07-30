Reliability of Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards revealed

Statistics from major European retail networks have shown how durable various modifications of the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards are. According to data provided by Hardware & Co, large retail platforms such as Mindfactory and Alza published their figures regarding products returned by customers. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These statistics serve as an important benchmark for users when choosing which brands and models are the most reliable. Although there are slight discrepancies between the figures provided by different networks, the overall picture allows for an accurate assessment of product quality.

Most reliable models

According to the analysis results, the Asus Prime model, belonging to the manufacturer's main line, turned out to be one of the most reliable options. According to Alza's network statistics, this graphics card has the lowest warranty return rate, accounting for just 0.17 percent. In Mindfactory's data, this figure was also recorded at 1.07 percent.

Additionally, certain models from the XFX brand and a number of alternative options also demonstrated a high level of reliability. Even though some models are sold in only one network, they recorded good results. In particular, for the ASRock Steel Legend Dark model available exclusively through the Mindfactory network, this figure was only 0.24 percent.

Problematic models

However, not all devices showed equally commendable results. It turned out that certain graphics cards were returned to service centers several times more often than others.

The ASRock Steel Legend model showed return percentages of 0.88% and 2.73% in both networks, respectively.

The XFX Quicksilver White version also recorded a higher failure rate with figures of 1.28% and 2.84%.

The lowest result belongs to the PowerColor Reaper model, with a return rate of 3.28 percent, although this card is sold in only one network.

Experts note that despite the mentioned differences, no anomalous phenomena or sharp negative trends were observed on a general market scale. The indicators remain within technically acceptable limits.