Steam Machine Gaming Console Now Supports AMD FSR 4.1 Technology

Valve has revealed new details about its popular Steam Machine console and delighted gamers with an important update. According to ixbt.com, the device now fully supports AMD's modern FSR 4.1 upscaler technology, which significantly improves graphics quality. According to Ixbt.com reports .

As a reminder, this version of FSR is much more advanced than the previous FSR 3 generation, offering a distinct advantage particularly in Performance mode. Given the limited performance of the Steam Machine, this mode is expected to become one of the primary and most convenient solutions for device owners.

Chassis Design and Independent Manufacturing Possibilities

Aside from technological updates, Valve has granted users a unique level of freedom. The report states that the manufacturer has published official CAD files for the Steam Machine's outer chassis, allowing enthusiasts to design their own custom variants independently.

Using these files, users can 3D print their preferred chassis or produce it using other modern fabrication methods. This approach is seen as an important step toward device personalization and enriching the user experience.

Release Date and Order Status

Clarification was also provided regarding the market release date and product deliveries. Valve representatives stated that buyers with a sufficiently high position in the order queue will receive a special invitation letter to complete their purchase by the end of this year.

These updates are expected to further boost interest in the Steam Machine and ensure its competitiveness in the market. The company's efforts to support open architecture and software are being warmly welcomed by the gaming community.