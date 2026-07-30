Man Finds Bodies of Five Infants in Boxes at Home in France

A horrific incident in France has shocked the public. An argument between a 32-year-old woman and her husband living in the historic French city of Orange led to the exposure of an unexpected and grim situation. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

It is reported that the woman and her husband argued over the contents of cardboard boxes stored at home. Interestingly, the day before the argument, the woman had given birth to a healthy baby boy at home. During the argument, she complained of severe abdominal pain and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

According to investigative sources, after the woman was taken to the hospital, her husband stayed home and opened the cardboard boxes that had sparked the argument. At that moment, he discovered the bodies of five infants stored inside the boxes.

According to preliminary information, all the bodies were quite old and in a state of decomposition. It was established that the remains were placed in several cardboard boxes tucked inside a large plastic bag on the second floor of the house.

Local Le Parisien publication reports that the man only recently learned about his wife's pregnancy. It is said that she had previously denied being pregnant three times. The man brought the bag containing the bodies to the hospital, and medical staff immediately notified the police.

According to the forensic expert report, it has been confirmed that the discovered remains belong to five infants. Additional forensic examinations are now planned to determine the causes of death and other important circumstances.

The Carpentras prosecutor's office stated that the man told investigators he had no information regarding his wife's possible pregnancies. He was released after questioning.

Currently, the woman is receiving treatment in the hospital. According to the prosecutor's office, due to her condition, she has not yet been arrested or formally interrogated. Law enforcement agencies are thoroughly investigating all circumstances of this case.

It has been revealed that the family also has two other children, aged 8 and 12. Following the incident, child protection services took control of their situation to ensure the children's safety and well-being. The investigation is ongoing.